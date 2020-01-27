Global  

East Hamilton beats McMinn County

East Hamilton beats McMinn County
East Hamilton beats McMinn County

Over 14-3 mcminn county.

=== this one was close the entire game.

Devion evans puts in two for the cherokees in the first.

That cut east ham's lead to three.

=== hurricanes respond.

Look at that no look pass from ian shropshire!

Haynes eller gets the triple.

Score 14-11 canes.

=== here's the play of the night.

Darwin randolph taking flight for the flush.

The crowd cannot get enough.

East ham by 5.

=== cherokees respond.

Ty runyan from the top of the key, for three.

Mcminn trails by two after the first.

=== randolph already proved he's got hops.

How about this from distance?

Master of the short and long game tonight.

East hamilton wins 75-72.




