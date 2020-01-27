Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:21s - Published

YouTuber admits he faked girlfriend's death in 'clickbait' attempt

Jason Ethier, who goes by ImJayStation on YouTube, recently confessed to faking his girlfriend’s death .

The original video, titled "My Girlfriend Alexia Died… *Rest In Paradise*” was posted on Jan.

21.

In the staged, emotional video, Ethier had sobbed to the camera that his girlfriend, Alexia Marano, had been hit by a drunk driver.

"She got hit, guys.

She's gone ... Sorry for crying.

I know you guys are going to make fun of me for crying.

She's gone too soon".

Ethier then monetized all subsequent video uploads following the announcement.

But then, just five days later, Ethier posted a video titled "ALEXIA MARANO *THE TRUTH ABOUT HER*”.

The 24-minute confessional video revealed that he lied about his girlfriend's death for views and that she had helped him plan it.

According to Ethier, his confession was prompted because Marano was now out to ruin his life.

He claimed that she had reported him to the police for assault with a weapon.

"I now face serious charges and can't leave my house without getting arrested, and I did not even commit the crime".

However, the Toronto Police Service has refuted his claims, saying no warrant for Ethier's arrest exists