Nia Vardalos On The Lifetime Original Movie, "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story"

Nia Vardalos On The Lifetime Original Movie, 'Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story'

Nia Vardalos On The Lifetime Original Movie, "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story"

Lifetime's "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story" centers on Stacey Castor (Nia Vardalos), a woman who weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David.

But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play.

As the evidence begins to fall into place, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley further complicates the investigation.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

