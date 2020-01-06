Global  

Swallow movie

Swallow movie

Swallow movie

Swallow Movie - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - Plot synopsis: On the surface, Hunter (Haley Bennett) appears to have it all.

A newly pregnant housewife, she seems content to spend her time tending to an immaculate home and doting on her Ken-doll husband, Richie (Austin Stowell).

However, as the pressure to meet her controlling in-laws and husband’s rigid expectations mounts, cracks begin to appear in her carefully created facade.

Hunter develops a dangerous habit, and a dark secret from her past seeps out in the form of a disorder called pica - a condition that has her compulsively swallowing inedible, and oftentimes life-threatening, objects.

A provocative and squirm-inducing psychological thriller, SWALLOW follows one woman’s unraveling as she struggles to reclaim independence in the face of an oppressive system by whatever means possible.

Opening in theaters and VOD March 6 Directed by: Carlo Mirabella-Davis Starring: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare & Elizabeth Marvel #IFCFilms #Swallow
muItimess

thank you arrow💚{166} And finally... I’m gonna have to swallow my pride for this one..... I take back all of the bad things about Harley.… https://t.co/f696zzPi2j 1 hour ago

VanDarkholme_

Van Darkholme I'm so horny swallow my house into a long latex glove that turns me on a movie star Y'know, modelling and we both reach the 6 hours ago

SantiagoMalave

KISKEY @RaafaForfred If the message was to never swallow diamonds I guess I agree... otherwise the movie was a shiny, spar… https://t.co/oBuvGFBT5e 11 hours ago


