Swallow movie

Swallow Movie - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - Plot synopsis: On the surface, Hunter (Haley Bennett) appears to have it all.

A newly pregnant housewife, she seems content to spend her time tending to an immaculate home and doting on her Ken-doll husband, Richie (Austin Stowell).

However, as the pressure to meet her controlling in-laws and husband’s rigid expectations mounts, cracks begin to appear in her carefully created facade.

Hunter develops a dangerous habit, and a dark secret from her past seeps out in the form of a disorder called pica - a condition that has her compulsively swallowing inedible, and oftentimes life-threatening, objects.

A provocative and squirm-inducing psychological thriller, SWALLOW follows one woman’s unraveling as she struggles to reclaim independence in the face of an oppressive system by whatever means possible.

Opening in theaters and VOD March 6 Directed by: Carlo Mirabella-Davis Starring: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare & Elizabeth Marvel #IFCFilms #Swallow