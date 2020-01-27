My Best Me Health Fairs Recap

Let's chatt a little bit about how the results of them coming from you last few health fairs will last week was awesome and really is the most city of chattanooga in the extremes of order to truly care for those communities and work with evan build community center with concern with john patton culture also.

And thank you for your help of where things to which hundred and 50 people before we once were literally right a hybrid mail but there's gonna be more people so more people to come in next week on forced week number one and we can go ahead and get tested after the class so you go was chucked by the stimulus chat because i will have the dates and locations of where those questions go to place in the time of the day and for anybody listening to the chance to come out last week.

Those four different locations you can just pop in and listen to the first session sure this is something you want to be part o the 22 weeks and if so state state afterwards will test your ability to qualify rachel were excited and ready to get starte mail talk about some of things that you were looking so if i were there that like diabetes to select your to the hundred b) computer over the weekend and get the data ready and i was really amazed.

I was amazed tha over 40% of the people that hav prediabetes.

Most of them know what almost identical with that have type ii diabetes.

Some wer taking medication.

Some know what the bmi was almost 60% of the people had a high bmi so these are the things were discovering about chattanooga but society in general that the problem is worse than we think of is so just because you haven't been diagnosed with diabetes or you don't know if you're prediabetic.

As i said on the show.

If you have family history are likely to develop if you are not acting at least 30 minutes of the likely to develop if you are more than 15 or 20 pounds overweight likely to develop but it's not just diabetes with cholesterol and blood pressure so if you want a coach that can help guide to for 22 weeks of this program is for units 100% free, so there's still chance next week right to pop up to commitment and will go to my desk.

Needless to the bes me website and you'll have more information by the middle of this week to be right to talk a little bit about what you got to do with those you know through the 22 sessions of traffic actual sessions once a week.

The specific locations and with the topics of this is important to know the curriculum was designed by the nih.

The national institute of health, including the cdc, so i don't make the curriculum will but this curriculum is over so many topics in the 22 weeks.

First o all to exercise with any of our clients and that's wonderful news for folks that have joint problems right it's all educational support with gratefully called to grocery shopping.

The topics will cover things like stress management how to talk back to negative thoughts on nutrition education wellness education variety of topics that really can impact people because the cdc finally realized that just exercise and nutrition is not the effort to prevent diabetes and health issues.

How do we help people deal with the stress factor of one).

This one was special to look so will be because the covering a lot of different awesome topics.

I believe reall impact on now.

Are you going to take these hundred and 50 peopl are you opening the doors was weak or we could 150 the first half of 2020.

The mother hundre and 50 the second half of 2020, so will be marketing that is that you hopefully will some of june, july will be finishing th first group in washington.

The second group with the city of chattanooga in the you're just excited to be part of this word in the early stages.

It is a five years commitment to build the enriched open wellness and we want to see really the middle of a healthy way here in our city right now.

I've been to my best me health fair and it is a really great thing to do is a great thing to dissipate."

Maurice goes everything the one you don't have to worry about you not not meeting cultural reason not getting all of that information you need