Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death Camp

Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death Camp

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death CampCBS4's Ian Lee has the journey of one survivor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz

Survivors of the notorious Nazi death camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau have gathered with world leaders for...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsyNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com


With anti-Semitism on the rise, Auschwitz liberation commemorated

World leaders join aging Holocaust survivors in Poland on Monday to mark 75 years since the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FabianBusch14

Fabian Busch RT @UN: 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, @antonioguterres calls for greater solidarity in the face of rising anti-Semitism, as H… 18 hours ago

moo2n

bella4001 RT @JewishChron: Shoah survivors and global dignitaries gather in Auschwitz for #HolocaustMemorialDay https://t.co/fIM9A20SXy https://t.co… 5 days ago

rogue_corq

Unindicted Corq Conspirator Auschwitz commemoration: Holocaust survivors and world leaders gather for 75th anniversary https://t.co/X75FtELff8 5 days ago

Micheli84021976

Micheline RT @Telegraph: 'The magnitude of the crime is terrifying': Tributes and tears as Holocaust survivors gather at Auschwitz's 'gates of death'… 6 days ago

TUCIOfficial

TUCI 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, antonioguterres calls for greater solidarity in the face of rising anti… https://t.co/8G7BhqermU 1 week ago

isinthemoment

Bartholomew Hellwig Survivors gather for Auschwitz liberation anniversary https://t.co/cixzzmb6KX 1 week ago

Spanishcountry

Teresa MASIA PERALES https://t.co/DgZd8hVUr7 Auschwitz commemoration: Holocaust survivors and world leaders gather for 75th anniversary 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liliana Segre: Auschwitz survivor talks about her experience [Video]Liliana Segre: Auschwitz survivor talks about her experience

Segre was deported from Italy to Auschwitz in 1944 when she was 13 years-old. She was one of 776 Italian children under the age of 14 who were sent to the Nazi concentration camp. Only 25 survivedView..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 08:32Published

Remember the Holocaust, historian urges 75 years after Auschwitz liberation [Video]Remember the Holocaust, historian urges 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

Nathan Fendrich has spent countless years teaching about the Holocaust because he believes everyone needs to remember the atrocities that went on in one of the darkest times in history.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.