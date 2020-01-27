Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Cape Cod Baseball League Coach Killed In Helicopter Crash

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Former Cape Cod Baseball League Coach Killed In Helicopter Crash

Former Cape Cod Baseball League Coach Killed In Helicopter Crash

John Altobelli and his wife and daughter were killed in the helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant in California.

WBZ-TV’s Lisa Gresci reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wpri_feed

WPRI 12 News Feed Former Cape League coach killed in helicopter crash; baseball community mourns https://t.co/HpkngSrkH7 6 minutes ago

btsxtaekookx2

a is seeing skz !! RT @LauriePerez: Baseball coach John Altobelli of @orangecoast being mourned across the country. He was a former coach in the Cape Cod leag… 31 minutes ago

notsnowyfn

snowy RT @7News: Former Cape Cod Baseball League coach dies in crash that killed Kobe Bryant https://t.co/GeUnXtY87X #7NEWS 50 minutes ago

waaf

WAAF John Altobelli was the former head coach of the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League🙏 https://t.co/45h8ckfUKw 1 hour ago

jbard166

Jill Cardello RT @antoinetteA: Among those killed in the the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, a former Cape League baseball coach,… 1 hour ago

jbard166

Jill Cardello RT @wbznewsradio: Former Cape Cod Baseball League coach John Altobelli, along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, were among those k… 1 hour ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Former Cape Cod Baseball League coach dies in crash that killed Kobe Bryant https://t.co/GeUnXtY87X #7NEWS 2 hours ago

penstrokestudio

Laurie A.E. O'Meara RT @capecodtimes: John Altobelli, former manager in Cape Cod Baseball League, died along with his wife and daughter in crash that took the… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame [Video]Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame The NBA legend tragically died on Sunday at the age of 41. His private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Over 400,000 Fans Call For NBA to Immortalize Kobe Bryant in New Logo [Video]Over 400,000 Fans Call For NBA to Immortalize Kobe Bryant in New Logo

Over 400,000 Fans Call For NBA to Immortalize Kobe Bryant in New Logo A recent petition posted on change.org is demanding the NBA remake their logo to include basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.