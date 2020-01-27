Global  

GM to invest $2.2B in Detroit-Hamtramck plant, create 2,200 jobs to make electric vehicles

General Motors announced Monday it is investing $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant and will make it the company&apos;s first assembly plant fully devoted to making electric vehicles.
