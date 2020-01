Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:41s - Published Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe MERRIS BADCOCK.FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY PRINCEANDREW HAS GIVEN "ZERO"COOPERATION IN THEIR JEFFREYEPSTEIN SEX TRAFFICKINGINVESTIGATION. DESPITE EARLIERPROMISES TO HELPINVESTIGATORS. ACCORDING TOPROSECUTORS THE PRINCE HASBEEN CONTACTED SEVERAL TIMESFOR AN INTERVIEW, BUT HAS YETTO PROVIDE ONE."HE PUBLICLY OFFERED, INDEED,IN A PRESS RELEASE, OFFERED TOCOOPERATE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENTINVESTIGATING, AH, THE CRIMESCOMMITTED BY JEFFREY EPSTEINAND HIS CO- CONSPIRATORS.PRINCE ANDREW STEPPED BACKFROM ROYAL DUTIES IN NOVEMBER,FOLLOWING A WIDELY-CRITICIZEDINTERVIEW WITH THE B- B-CABOUT HIS FRIENDSHIP WITHEPSTEIN. MICHAELWHITE







