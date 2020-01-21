Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - Adventure Companions

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - Adventure Companions

The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - Adventure Companions

Check out the official "Adventure Companions" featurette for The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy and Bradley Whitford!

Release Date: February 21, 2020 The Call of the Wild is a live-action adventure movie based on the Jack London's 1903 novel The Call of the Wild and the remake of Twentieth Century Pictures' 1935 film of the same name.

The film is directed by Chris Sanders, written by Michael Green, and stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy and Bradley Whitford.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WitchyNarcolep

Catie Weimer @sgomez626 Haha that’s good! I cry at everything now that I’ve had a baby. You know the trailer for Call of The Wil… https://t.co/RGuzzH2oD1 43 minutes ago

H50Europe

𝑀𝒸𝒟𝒶𝓃𝓃💗 𝒹𝑒𝓉🌞𝓍 - 𝑀𝓎𝒞❤𝓋𝑒𝓃 RT @ETCanada: Watch a new featurette with #HarrisonFord as he talks his new family movie #CallOfTheWild https://t.co/QjHOP1cNGn 4 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch a new featurette with #HarrisonFord as he talks his new family movie #CallOfTheWild https://t.co/QjHOP1cNGn 4 hours ago

WhereToTravelTV

Travel Destinations Preview: new featurette for The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford coming soon #Video #Trailer #CalloftheWild… https://t.co/p7Mng6ZvQa 5 hours ago

MovieTVTrailers

Movie & TV Trailers Preview: new featurette for The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford coming soon #Video #Trailer #CalloftheWild… https://t.co/KMGS8RKlfl 5 hours ago

MomsTVNetwork

Moms TVNetwork Preview: new featurette for The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford coming soon #Video #Trailer #CalloftheWild… https://t.co/D67gd9tLbm 5 hours ago

NatureTVMovies

Nature Entertainment Preview: new featurette for The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford coming soon #Video #Trailer #CalloftheWild… https://t.co/n2TcKxYNI2 5 hours ago

DramaTVMovies

Drama TV & Movies Preview: new featurette for The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford coming soon #Video #Trailer #CalloftheWild… https://t.co/nBvdijWQRq 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Call of the Wild movie - Adventure Companions [Video]The Call of the Wild movie - Adventure Companions

The Call of the Wild movie - Adventure Companions - featurette Embark on a life-changing adventure. Answer the #CalloftheWild, in theaters February 21, 2020. Adapted from the beloved literary..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:54Published

The Call of the Wild movie - How do you feel about an adventure off the map? [Video]The Call of the Wild movie - How do you feel about an adventure off the map?

The Call of the Wild movie - Gold - How do you feel about an adventure off the map? In 1 Month embark on an adventure and experience #CalloftheWild, in theaters February 21. Adapted from the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.