Divers clear debris to Jackson water treatment plant

AT ROOSTERS RESTAURANT INFONDREN...PATIENCE WAS RUNNINGTHIN ATLUNCH TIME."WE CAN'T SERVE ANY OF OURBEVERAGES WE CAN'T SERVE ANY OFOUR TEA WE CAN'T USE OUR ICEMACHINE."BOTTLED WATER AND DRINKS WERESHIPPED INAGAIN, ANOTHER 125 DOLLARS SPENTON ICE.KATHY GLENN/ROOSTER'S: "IT ISFRUSTRATING YOU WOULD THINKTHEY WOULD GET THE WATER SYSTEMSTRAIGHT.

YOU WOULD THINKTHEY WOULD FIGURE THIS OUT!"UNLIKE PAST WATER OUTAGES CAUSEDBY BROKEN PIPES..THIS LATESTDILEMMA WAS CAUSED BY A CLOGGEDINTAKE PIPE AT THE RESERVOIR.SEDIMENT AND DEBRIS HAD BLOCKEDTHE LINE THAT LEADS TO THE O.B.CURTIS WATERTREATMENT PLANT.SCOTT SIMMONS/REPORTING: "THECHALLENGE FOR DIVERS IS ACTUALLYLOCATING WHERE THIS CLOG ISLOCATED.

DIVERS ACTUALLY HAD TOGO INTO THEINTAKE PIPE TO TRY AND FINDWHEREALL THE SEDIMENT HAS BUILT UP."THE FIRST TIME, DIVERS WENT INFROM THEPLANT ENTRANCE TRAVELING SEVERALHUNDRED YARDS UNDERGROUNDTHROUGH THE PIPES LEADING FROMTHEPLANT.THEN MONDAY MORNING, THEYENTERED THROUGHTHE RESERVOIR SIDE OF A 60 INCHINTAKE...ANDNAVIGATED THAT PIPE THAT LEADSUNDER THESPILLWAY ROAD."THERE WAS AN ACCUMULATION OFSEDIMENT AND DEBRIS THAT HADACCUMULATED OVER TIME AND WENTFROM BEING CHRONIC PROBLEMTO WHAT WAS AN ACUTE PROBLEM."THE CLOG IS BEING CLEARED ANDCITY RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN GIVENTHE GREEN LIGHTTO USE THE WATER AGAIN.

BOBMILLER/JACKSON PUBLIC WORKSDIRECTOR "WE BELIEVE THESOLUTION TO ALLOF THIS IS FOCUSING ON THEFUNDAMENTALS, HAVING A LONGRANGE PLAN AND INSURING THATLONG RANGE PLAN IS FINANCED."A PLAN THE CITY SAYS IT IS WORKON ..TO KEEPTHE WATER FLOWING.

IN JACKSONSCOTTSIMMONS 16 WAPT NEWS.