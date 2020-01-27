RP vs NC 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTHI - Published ITP Game 7 ITP Game 7 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RP vs NC To you rick riverton parke was trying to knock off north central for the fifth year in a row.... the panthers and t-birds met in farmersburg.... t-birds go inside...cody curtis does a good job of scoring over the taller defender...... jacob bolenbaugh looks like russell westbrook with the sweet assist to garrett lawson...rp up 19 in the fourth.... this rp team shares the rock....brandon hazzard another nice dime to logan harrison for the easy two.... rp running clock late....pierson barnes says i've had enough of that...nice take and euro step and left hand finish off the glass....that kid is an all around athlete, he's good at baseball too... riverton parke beats north central for the fifth year in a row, 60-42..... bj hopton led the panthers with 13, of course all those came when the sports 10 camera wasn't there...come on bj you come from a tv family, you know you have to wait until the camera is





You Might Like

Tweets about this