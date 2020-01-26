Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:40s - Published < > Embed
Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant

Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant

Before it was used by Kobe Bryant, the helicopter that crashed and took the NBA legend's life was used to transport Illinois governors.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsyNPRSifyUSATODAY.comReuters India


Rick Fox Not Dead, Was Not in Helicopter with Kobe Bryant

Rick Fox has not died in the helicopter crash with his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. After...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rkprsheadlines

RK PR Solutions Ex-Gov. Pat Quinn Recalls Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant https://t.co/sG2chh29L5 16 minutes ago

ilroadnetwork

IL Road Network Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter, Once Owned By State Of Illinois, That Crashed And Killed Kobe Bryant https://t.co/2U46nUhzPN 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The World Is Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]The World Is Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday (4:40). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:40Published

Growing Memorial For Kobe Bryant At Lower Merion High School [Video]Growing Memorial For Kobe Bryant At Lower Merion High School

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.