Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:40s - Published Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant Before it was used by Kobe Bryant, the helicopter that crashed and took the NBA legend's life was used to transport Illinois governors. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this RK PR Solutions Ex-Gov. Pat Quinn Recalls Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant https://t.co/sG2chh29L5 16 minutes ago IL Road Network Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter, Once Owned By State Of Illinois, That Crashed And Killed Kobe Bryant https://t.co/2U46nUhzPN 17 minutes ago