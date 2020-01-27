Global  

Red Hill vs Flora

Red Hill vs FloraITP Game 11
Years.... for evansville the lic boys tourney got underway tonight with the play in game between eight seed flora and ninth seed red hill... this year the lic tournament is taking place at paris high school.

Games don't start much better than this as cole young cuts to the rim after giving up the rock and gets the pretty pass from andrew conrad for the lay in.

Wolves take the lead 15 seconds into the game.

Later in the 1st, gavin warren is listed at 5'11" rick and he decides to take on red hill's 6'7" nathan wirth and gets the lay in.

Talk about your david versus goliath.

3 seconds left in the first, salukis trailing but camren ray buries this halfcourt shot like it's nothing.

Red hill leads by two after a quarter of play.

In the 2nd, salukis decide to try their luck from range again as dawson holtz gets this three from the wing to drop in.

But the wolves come storming back and get by the salukis in this one




