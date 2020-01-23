U.S. Customs and Border Patrol now screening for Coronavirus at the border now < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:18s - Published U.S. Customs and Border Patrol now screening for Coronavirus at the border With a second case of the Coronavirus confirmed just north of the border in Toronto, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is taking added precautions while screening travelers.

