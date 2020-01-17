Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day'

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day'Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day'

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of auschwitz.

Eva mozes kor is one of the survivors of the holocaust.

She spent nearly 60 years calling terre haute home.

Eva died on july 4th of last year.

Indiana governor eric holcomb proclaimed today "eva kor education day.

We first told you at five about how students at west vigo middle school are remembering eva today.

News 10's tilly marlatt brings us more about how her message is reaching others.

I'm here at the candles holocaust museum in terre haute .

This is the museum eva founded 25 years ago and spent time educating others about the holocuast.

But her impact extends far beyond here.

I talked to a few students who share with me what they have learned from eva.

(nat sound :02 eva singing) the documentary eva a dash 7-0-6-3 plays on a tv in bridget short's 8th grade literature class.

This film gives students the chance to learn more about eva kor's story.

Carlea funk shares her reaction to the film.

"i think it was tragic what happened to her especially american's after the war was over treated her and ignored her problems and what happened to her past."

(carlea funk) schools and libraries across the state are showing the documentary on monday as part of eva education day.

Bridget short says monday's documentary screening coincides with her students' unit on the holocaust.

"it's been an eye opening experience for them.

I think that they have just been absolutely shocked, actually, what eva went through and what her family experienced."

She says one lesson reasonates the most.

"forgiveness was the main thing that enabled eva to heal, and i think that message of forgiveness is important for our students."

(short) funk says eva's ability to forgive is admirable.

"if that happened to me, i would hold like a big grudge against everyone."(carlea funk) emma rollings says it's important to keep sharing eva's story.

"well, history normally repeats itself, so if we keep her story going and other peoples story going, maybe it won't repeat itself."

Students can carry today's lesson far beyond the classroom.

"learn to be nice to others no matter what and hopefully like a war like that won't happen and treat everybody no matter the same."

> we can certainly all learn a few lessons from eva.

Now, if you would like to learn more about eva's story.

The candles holocaust museum is having an event tonight to remember the 75th anniversary of the liberation of auschwitz.

It starts at 6:30 and is open to the public.

Reporting in terre haute, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KempCenter

The Kemp Area students were able to learn firsthand about the importance of art from local artists and supporters in small g… https://t.co/BR9n98a18L 28 minutes ago

TheForumWF

The Forum Area students were able to learn firsthand about the importance of art from local artists and supporters in small g… https://t.co/YTCU6KT22U 29 minutes ago

NWTC

NWTC RT @fox11news: Dozens of area high school students got a hands-on learning experience in the machine industry at @nwtc: https://t.co/QXOV2W… 2 hours ago

kcpublicschools

KCPS Watch this piece by @41actionnews @arothfield to learn more about how we are helping to meet the social and emotion… https://t.co/S2XQcI7cZe 2 hours ago

fox11news

WLUK-TV FOX 11 Dozens of area high school students got a hands-on learning experience in the machine industry at @nwtc:… https://t.co/94Zh7wDiTT 2 hours ago

TFA_CLE

Teach For America Greater Cleveland Learn more about the work alumnus, Michael Thornburg (Greater Cleveland '15), is doing with his students at Clevela… https://t.co/x7jtNa3g6S 4 hours ago

fmchurchusa

FMCUSA Free Methodist Bible Quizzing is a ministry that encourages 6th through 12th grade students to memorize Scripture t… https://t.co/w3CY86CNpN 4 hours ago

SampsonCCtweets

Sampson Community College ❓Did you know? Local high school students can enter the Career & College Promise Cosmetology program at #SampsonCC… https://t.co/FB7s2uDi7i 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

St. Michael School's MLK Jr. service day [Video]St. Michael School's MLK Jr. service day

In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students at St. Michael's School gave back to the community.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:33Published

Welding students honor MLK Jr with float in parade [Video]Welding students honor MLK Jr with float in parade

Welding students at San Diego Continuing Education have built a float for this year's MLK Day parade that honors Dr. King's call for Liberty.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.