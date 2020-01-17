Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day'

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of auschwitz.

Eva mozes kor is one of the survivors of the holocaust.

She spent nearly 60 years calling terre haute home.

Eva died on july 4th of last year.

Indiana governor eric holcomb proclaimed today "eva kor education day.

We first told you at five about how students at west vigo middle school are remembering eva today.

News 10's tilly marlatt brings us more about how her message is reaching others.

I'm here at the candles holocaust museum in terre haute .

This is the museum eva founded 25 years ago and spent time educating others about the holocuast.

But her impact extends far beyond here.

I talked to a few students who share with me what they have learned from eva.

(nat sound :02 eva singing) the documentary eva a dash 7-0-6-3 plays on a tv in bridget short's 8th grade literature class.

This film gives students the chance to learn more about eva kor's story.

Carlea funk shares her reaction to the film.

"i think it was tragic what happened to her especially american's after the war was over treated her and ignored her problems and what happened to her past."

(carlea funk) schools and libraries across the state are showing the documentary on monday as part of eva education day.

Bridget short says monday's documentary screening coincides with her students' unit on the holocaust.

"it's been an eye opening experience for them.

I think that they have just been absolutely shocked, actually, what eva went through and what her family experienced."

She says one lesson reasonates the most.

"forgiveness was the main thing that enabled eva to heal, and i think that message of forgiveness is important for our students."

(short) funk says eva's ability to forgive is admirable.

"if that happened to me, i would hold like a big grudge against everyone."(carlea funk) emma rollings says it's important to keep sharing eva's story.

"well, history normally repeats itself, so if we keep her story going and other peoples story going, maybe it won't repeat itself."

Students can carry today's lesson far beyond the classroom.

"learn to be nice to others no matter what and hopefully like a war like that won't happen and treat everybody no matter the same."

> we can certainly all learn a few lessons from eva.

Now, if you would like to learn more about eva's story.

The candles holocaust museum is having an event tonight to remember the 75th anniversary of the liberation of auschwitz.

It starts at 6:30 and is open to the public.

