NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

A helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, crashed into a hillside in Calabasas Sunday morning.

Investigators were working to figure out what led up to the crash.
Low clouds and fog reported at time of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others in Southern California

Weather may have been a factor in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and...
USATODAY.com - Published


Kobe Bryant and four others, including his daughter, killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of...
Reuters - Published



The World Is Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]The World Is Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday (4:40). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:40

Local Helicopter Expert Weighs In On Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, And 8 Others [Video]Local Helicopter Expert Weighs In On Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, And 8 Others

A local helicopter expert weighed in on the crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:52

