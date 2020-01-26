|
NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others
A helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, crashed into a hillside in Calabasas Sunday morning.
Investigators were working to figure out what led up to the crash.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Weather may have been a factor in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPR •Daily Caller •CBS Sports •CBS News
|Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •BBC News •The Age
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources