Maryland monitoring for coronavirus outbreak

Maryland monitoring for coronavirus outbreak

In Howard County, the Chinese New Year gala slated for this weekend has been canceled as a precaution, but in the absence of the coronavirus here, Maryland Public Health Deputy Secretary Fran Phillips says the state is simply monitoring the virus&apos; spread elsewhere for now.
