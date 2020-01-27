Maryland monitoring for coronavirus outbreak 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published Maryland monitoring for coronavirus outbreak In Howard County, the Chinese New Year gala slated for this weekend has been canceled as a precaution, but in the absence of the coronavirus here, Maryland Public Health Deputy Secretary Fran Phillips says the state is simply monitoring the virus' spread elsewhere for now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WMAR-2 News In Howard County, the Chinese New Year gala slated for this weekend has been canceled, but in the absence of the co… https://t.co/TzsQPdGi36 14 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Wall Street slides on China virus fears U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published 5 hours ago CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:55Published 7 hours ago