Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

Officials told The Associated Press that the death toll may still rise, since they aren't sure how many people were on the boats.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama dock fire leaves several people dead and missing with dozens of boats destroyed, police say

A massive fire at a marina in Alabama has killed several people and caused extensive damage to at...
Independent - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Fire Destroys Boat Dock In North Alabama, Killing At Least 8

In north Alabama, authorities say at least eight people died early Monday after a boat dock caught...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlwiaSairarini

ALwia Sairarini RT @cnni: Latest numbers on the Wuhan coronavirus: • At least 80 dead • More than 2,700 cases confirmed in mainland China • Nearly 60 milli… 4 minutes ago

cbs46

CBS46 At least eight people died after an overnight fire destroyed a dock of about 35 boats in Jackson County Park in Ala… https://t.co/gYWj0vdjTw 11 minutes ago

bolding_daniel

Daniel Bolding RT @PatticusFinchy: "With at least 82 dead so far, Beijing has broadened the extraordinary quarantine to more than 50 million people, but t… 17 minutes ago

PatticusFinchy

HatticusFinchy "With at least 82 dead so far, Beijing has broadened the extraordinary quarantine to more than 50 million people, b… https://t.co/lvGubxhjDz 21 minutes ago

SallyWaheed1

Sally Waheed CNN reported Rising toll: 82 people are dead and more than 2,700 cases have been confirmed in mainland China China… https://t.co/skcq5wa0qt 38 minutes ago

Miansae86841560

m saeed Arain gdee nasheen RT @NTV_Houston: At least 46 people have died in Brazil and more than 25,000 have been displaced due to widespread flooding following storm… 1 hour ago

HatfieldAnne

Annie Hatfield RT @4SLars: I thought necromancy would be more lucrative. People are always trying to trade you demon favors, groupons, or some crapass bit… 2 hours ago

cidiavas

Cidia Vasconcellos RT @QuickTake: @GovCanHealth @business @abbvie Latest developments of the #CoronavirusOutbreak: - At least 56 people dead - Hong Kong confi… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire [Video]Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn. Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra. The crew was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage [Video]Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.