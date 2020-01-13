SPORTS EXPRESS

As the countdown to tokykyo continues.... liz mclaughlin, nbc news.

Spencer but first - time for tonight's big game...former teammates joseph labate and richard bachman exchanging pleasantries before a huge contest between the belleville senators and utica comets - in the first of a home- and-home.

These teams come in tied with 54 points and the winner will take first place in the north division.

--- chelsea just 3:19 into the game - belleville on a power play.

Logan brown rips a one-timer past zane mcintyre off a feed from erik brannstrom.

Sens on the board first.

--- spencer nearly midway through the period - comets respond.

Off the rush - john stevens centers for justin bailey and the big man goes five-hole for his 23rd of the year - we're back even at one.

--- chelsea with three and a half minutes remaining - utica on the penalty kill but carter banks springs stevens on a mini break - he's stopped on the first chance but jams home his own rebound.

His first goal as a comet...shorthanded... and it gives them the lead.

--- spencer in the second - right as a utica power play expires - former comet michael carcone fresh out of the box sneaks behind the 'd' all alone and buries it with a quick release... ...comets give up four straight goals and for the second straight game - give up a lead as they fall 5-2.

Rome free academy took a quick trip to whitesboro to take on the warriors.

The warriors are number one in the tri-valley league colonial division with an undefeated league record and rfa is 3 and 4 in league play.

-- first possession for the warriors.

How do you break down a zone?

But making shots and matt lee does just that.

Steps right into it and knocks i t down.

And the warriors came out hot to start.

-- spencer this was a great play.

First quarter, griff sciortino with the block on the defensive end to regain the possession and he then capitalizez on offense with a corner three.

The warriors are up five.

-- chelsea whitesboro was up eight at the end of the first.

In the second, they go in and out and caden morris hits the three.

That must be their spot, they hit so many shots from there.

Whitesboro now with an 11 point lead.

-- spencer but the raiders would claw their way back into this game.

Two and half to go in the second, senior damien call muscles his way to the inside for the finish and the and-1.

Makes it an eight point game.

-- chelsea damien call, man he is a beast!

He gets the rebound here goes by three whitesboro defenders to take it coast to coast and finish in traffic.

He finished with 32 points tonight.

-- spencer under thirty seocnds to go, zach britt takes a three but its off.

Lee saves it and nick sardina with a dime to britt whos cutting to the basket.

Great play.

The warriors remain undefeated in the league winning 77-70.

Chelsea let's head over to utica notre dame for a cross town rivalry game between the jugglers and the proctor raiders.

This was a good one.

-- notre dame is 1 and 4 in league play and proctor is second in the tvl with a 6 and 1 record.

-- two minutes to go in the third, four-point game, mohamed magano with a steal and is on the floor for the lose ball, it flies around and ends up in the hands of ethan butler with the pretty finish to make this a two-point game.

-- spencer and butler was having himself a day.

Do you see that cross over?

That is lethal!

No one stepped up to play d so he took it all the way.

It wasa two point game to end the third.

-- chelsea this was a tight game throughout the fourth quarter, under seven to go magano draws the contact and finishes with a little flex there.

He's too strong!

Jugglers within two again.

Spencer one minute to go isaiah warmack in the fast break, he takes it all the way to go up four points.

-- chelsea notre dame would foul and proctor would convert on the free throw line to go on to win this game 54 to 49.

Spencer on the girls side - out in rome the lady black knights hosting the lady warriors --- first bucket of the game - black knights pull out their swords.

Areyona davis with the pass to amya mcleod for the layup.

Rfa up 2-0.

--- chelsea next possesion - whitesboro comes right back.

Grace sthulman with the three pointer from the top of the key.

Warriors now on top by one.

--- as the first quarter winds down - whitesboro up by eight...make it ten.

Kylie cleary dishes it off to cecilia lapertosa who misses but clean up her own garbage, warriors up 15-5 in the final minute.

--- spencer rfa coming right back though in the second - caylee crossman with the three from downtown.

Rfa deficit just eight... ...they would continue their comeback in the second half and take down the warriors - 51-42.

Chelsea in new york mills- the lady marauders hosting the herkimer magicians tonight in the center state conference.

--- first bucket of the game - marauders get rolling - bri taylor with the lay-up.

Mills up 2-0.

19 for taylor tonight.

--- spencer a few minutes later - the magicians show off their magic.

Ava lanuax finds charity dygert for the bucket, magicians up 9-7.

--- chelsea as the quarter winds down - mills keeps it rolling - jordyn stevens inside to ciara lape who misses but jemma jordan is right there for the putback, mills up by five.

--- spencer in the second quarter - the marauders would keep their lead.

Kara osika finds taylor for the bucket... ... new york mills would go onto win this one 50-44 to go over .500 in c-s-c play.

Now - let's check out other scores from around the area in our sports express scoremaster.

The express...the big news in the sports world today and more specifically - new york sports...giants quarterback eli manning officially announcing his retirement from the n-f-l.

The organization held a press conference at their training facility this morning as manning confirmed he will be stepping away from the game after a 16 year career.

Over that time - he led big blue to a pair of super bowl wins over the new england patriots and earned super bowl m-v-p in both.

Spencer the four-time pro- bowler steps away holding every major franchise passing record.

He also ranks seventh in n-f-l history in completions, yards, and touchdown passes.

He alsoso said that he chooses to leave the game with only positive memories.

Chelsea: slater constantine is just your normal senior athlete from sauquoit valley high school, but what's not so normal is that he is the number one high school pole vaulter in new york state.

On janury third, at utica college, he broke the all-time section three pole vault record with a jump of 15 feet, 8 inches.

Just a week later on january 10, he broke his own record and the section three record again with a jump of 16 feet.

Jerome tine:slater is very unique at the fact that he's done 16 feet as a high school athlete very few have ever done that he's ranked number six in the country and number 10 all-time in the state of new york so very few people have done what he's done i've got at the college level for almost 20 years and i haven't had anybody quite clear what he's cleared he's a very unique athlete and a very hard worker.

But beating the record was great for slater and for coach tine.

Jerome tine: it's a proud moment because you watch the development can you see the hard work and it all came to ahead he put it all together and we're nowhere near being done yet.

Slater who's ranked sixth in the country and who seems to keep his cool off of the runway is the sane way when preparing for his next jump.

Slater constantine:i kind of just looked on the runway and think i've done this hundreds of times before so why not just do it again.

Coach tine who used to coach at hamilton college and a few other institutions thinks that slater can definitely jump at hte next level,.

Slater does too, but he's not too sure where yet.

So what does an athlete like slater eat before he jumps?

Slater: i mean i eat skittles before every time i jump but i don't know doesn't really matter to me what i eat.

Spencer coming up tomorrow utica college men's ice hockey back home after 5 games away.

Their currently on a seven game winning streak.

Nice to have them back home, we haven't seen them since the teddy bear toss... chelsea comets are playing game 2 against the senators at caa arena at 7.

They wrapped up their home stand tonight.

They're on the road for the next four games and return home feb.

8 -- and the syracuse men's basketball hosts pitt tomorrow at 12 pm.

The orange are on a four-game winning streak right now.

Playing very well with a lot of different players contributing.

That's it