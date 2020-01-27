Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Clothing from the late socialite Anita Madden on sale in Lexington

Clothing from the late socialite Anita Madden on sale in Lexington

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Clothing from the late socialite Anita Madden on sale in Lexington

Clothing from the late socialite Anita Madden on sale in Lexington

Clothing from one of the most famous closets in the Bluegrass, from the late socialite Anita Madden, go on sale each Friday at Pop's Resale, with some proceeds going to a charity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Clothing from the late socialite Anita Madden on sale in Lexington

Clothes from one of the most famous closets in the bluegrass and help a good cause at the same time.

Clothes from anita madden's vast closet are now on sale at pop's resale in lexingto madden was known for her extravagant derby parties with a wardrobe to match.

Every friday at pop's...a fresh rack of madden's clothes will be put out for sale.

Store owner daniel shorr--otherwise known as "pop"-- says madden's closet is reflective of her bigger than life personality.

"if you know anything about anita madden, there was lots of fur, there was lots of sequins and lots of feathers on everything.

Lots of it was from fairly highline designers, but some of it was just your regular everyday purchase."

As you would expect...the clothes are selling fast.

In fact...people were lined-up before the store even opened ths morning to get their hands on those items. part of the proceeds from the sale of anita madden's clothes will go to a charity that was near and dear to her heart....the bluegrass boys' ranch..




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.