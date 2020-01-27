Clothing from the late socialite Anita Madden on sale in Lexington

Clothes from one of the most famous closets in the bluegrass and help a good cause at the same time.

Clothes from anita madden's vast closet are now on sale at pop's resale in lexingto madden was known for her extravagant derby parties with a wardrobe to match.

Every friday at pop's...a fresh rack of madden's clothes will be put out for sale.

Store owner daniel shorr--otherwise known as "pop"-- says madden's closet is reflective of her bigger than life personality.

"if you know anything about anita madden, there was lots of fur, there was lots of sequins and lots of feathers on everything.

Lots of it was from fairly highline designers, but some of it was just your regular everyday purchase."

As you would expect...the clothes are selling fast.

In fact...people were lined-up before the store even opened ths morning to get their hands on those items. part of the proceeds from the sale of anita madden's clothes will go to a charity that was near and dear to her heart....the bluegrass boys' ranch..