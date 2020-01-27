Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hyundai Sonata Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Chris Evans

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Hyundai Sonata Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Chris Evans

Hyundai Sonata Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Chris Evans

Check out the Hyundai Sonata Super Bowl 2020 commercial starring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, David “Big Papi” Ortiz!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTHRcom

WTHR.com The 2020 Hyundai Sonata will have a new feature that will help you "Pahk the Cah." https://t.co/ZlM7a7YgDL 7 minutes ago

DetroitBureau

Paul Eisenstein The Super Bowl is near and that means a slew of creative TV ads are coming, starting with Hyundai's spot for the ne… https://t.co/5mTxUfhbNM 2 hours ago

Dianathevanessa

Diana Garcia Smaht!! Super Bowl 2020: Captain America Star Chris Evans Shows Off Boston Accent in Hyundai Sonata Ad https://t.co/V6H8piGPZ0 2 hours ago

rogergarbow

Roger "Tall Sidewall" Garbow I have to admit, this made me laugh. But I bet they expected the Pats to be in the Super Bowl when they developed t… https://t.co/4ombh5Max4 2 hours ago

newscentermaine

NEWS CENTER Maine WATCH: John Krasinski and his celebrity friends go crazy over the Hyundai Sonata's new "Smaht Pahk" feature. https://t.co/fmoZGoEicJ 2 hours ago

BestSkills9

Best Skills Hyundai’s Super Bowl spot highlights Sonata’s remote parking tech https://t.co/UqVbnDnZ3r https://t.co/4aSbhWap1P 2 hours ago

FLAFamilyGuru

Jill Martin Best commercial of the Super Bowl? Right Here! (just don't pronounce the R!) Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyu… https://t.co/CuVKjxUxg4 2 hours ago

nubasian

Myra Francois Bell Hyundai's Super Bowl spot highlights Sonata's remote parking tech https://t.co/GTE6ZnsTZg https://t.co/PGZqLUEqUZ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.