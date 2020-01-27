Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

First responders have heavy hearts after deadly Scottsboro dock fire

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
First responders have heavy hearts after deadly Scottsboro dock fireFirst responders have heavy hearts after deadly Scottsboro dock fire
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

First responders have heavy hearts after deadly Scottsboro dock fire

People still unaccounted for..

What is the feel around the community right now?

Talk about the affect this is having on first responders.

I can talk about hearing it in their voices today.

-use overnight photos of the flames if we can -imagine arriving to help and not being able to reach the people you vow to serve and protect -i'll make an obvious toss to the sot &lt;'absolutely devastating, at least in my experience certainly in my experience one of the most devostating things i've ever seen vastating this scene is, the worst he's ever responded to.

Marie and najahe ad lib naj sends back to studio




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Recovery effort underway at scene of deadly Scottsboro dock fire [Video]Recovery effort underway at scene of deadly Scottsboro dock fire

Recovery effort underway at scene of deadly Scottsboro dock fire

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

State: Don’t fish or swim in water near deadly Scottsboro dock fire [Video]State: Don’t fish or swim in water near deadly Scottsboro dock fire

State: Don’t fish or swim in water near Jackson County Park following deadly fire

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.