Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:16s - Published < > Embed
Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News

Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News

The 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Billie Eilish makes Grammys history and stars use the red carpet as a platform for political statements.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NRE_USAPatriot

Neal Support For Trump Hits The Red Carpet — Recording Artist Makes Controversial Political Statement Joy Villa turned h… https://t.co/dtnmoy7qmj 7 hours ago

Neal_FW

@Neal_FWPatriot Support For Trump Hits The Red Carpet — Recording Artist Makes Controversial Political Statement Joy Villa turned h… https://t.co/h2jgCHv2mk 7 hours ago

1962Kiser

Jeff Kiser @Text88022 @Joy_Villa Given almost everyone makes a political statement, I am not sure why this is a big deal. If a… https://t.co/K4GRrmSDvN 7 hours ago

bienestarpr

Bienestar Center @realDonaldTrump GO TRUMP! 2020 Joy Villa at the Grammys makes a political statement! https://t.co/ZbCit7Kgcj 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News [Video]Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News

The 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Billie Eilish makes Grammys history and stars use the red carpet as a platform for political statements.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:16Published

2020 Grammy Awards: All the Political Statements on the Red Carpet | THR News [Video]2020 Grammy Awards: All the Political Statements on the Red Carpet | THR News

2020 Grammy Awards: All the Political Statements on the Red Carpet | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.