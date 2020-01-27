'Doctor Who' Reveals The First Black Doctor In The History Of The Show

"Doctor Who" just made history again with its first-ever black Doctor.

The new Doctor was revealed during Sunday night's episode "Fugitive of the Judoon." Jo Martin, playing the first black incarnation of the Doctor, was revealed to the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

CNN reports that Whittaker was the first female cast in the titular role.

The historic revelation came after a TARDIS was dug up from under Clayton's lighthouse childhood home.

While the show has yet to reveal the details, fans were very excited about the introduction.