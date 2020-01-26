Bringing Super Bowl fever to hospitals

Today, Miami Dolphins players Steven Parker and Clive Walford joined other current and former NFL players to bring Super Bowl fever to kids at area hospitals.



Recent related videos from verified sources Check Out Miami's South Beach Scene As Super Bowl LIV Fever Heats Up Super Bowl LIV will be underway next week.The 49ers and Chiefs don't arrive until Sunday but Dennis O'Donnell was already checking out the scene in South Beach. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:15Published 2 days ago