Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bringing Super Bowl fever to hospitals

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Bringing Super Bowl fever to hospitals

Bringing Super Bowl fever to hospitals

Today, Miami Dolphins players Steven Parker and Clive Walford joined other current and former NFL players to bring Super Bowl fever to kids at area hospitals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Check Out Miami's South Beach Scene As Super Bowl LIV Fever Heats Up [Video]Check Out Miami's South Beach Scene As Super Bowl LIV Fever Heats Up

Super Bowl LIV will be underway next week.The 49ers and Chiefs don't arrive until Sunday but Dennis O'Donnell was already checking out the scene in South Beach.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.