Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand

The former production assistant took the stand Monday in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial during the fourth day of testimony.

CBS2's Alice Gainer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Whose Claims Prompted Charges Expected On Stand

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on the former production assistant and...
CBS 2 - Published

English woman tells Harvey Weinstein trial the movie mogul forced oral sex on her

English woman tells Harvey Weinstein trial the movie mogul forced oral sex on herFormer production assistant Mimi Haleyi testified on the witness stand in New York that Weinstein...
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

novablue18

RR RT @novablue18: BREAKING!! Former production assistant testifies that Harvey Weinstein pinned her down and assaulted her! https://t.co/r1v… 2 minutes ago

novablue18

RR BREAKING!! Former production assistant testifies that Harvey Weinstein pinned her down and assaulted her! https://t.co/r1vW0iFJB0 2 minutes ago

Talisman48

Andrew Evans Former ‘Project Runway’ Assistant Breaks Down During Testimony of Graphic Sexual Assault at Weinstein Trial… https://t.co/a4Jvcm7CjT 10 minutes ago

MysticofTruth

Irene O'Connor RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein leaves court on Monday afternoon, after the jury heard former 'Project Runway' assistant Miriam Haley testify tha… 20 minutes ago

shannon_carter

Shannon L. Carter Retweets are NOT endorsements RT @BuzzFeedNews: A former production assistant broke down on the stand describing how Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped her twice over two… 27 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y A Former Production Assistant Said She “Felt Like An Idiot” After Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Raped Her A Second Tim… https://t.co/oMAbYYM1rg 47 minutes ago

USAjobs2020

RESPECT! RT @InsideEdition: A former production assistant, Miriam Haleyi, broke down in tears while testifying in Harvey Weinstein's New York***cr… 54 minutes ago

AllentownBfloNY

🇨🇮KAMcGloin🇺🇸🌈🐾🐾💯 Former production assistant testifies that Harvey Weinstein pinned her down and assaulted her https://t.co/nLr7SUE5BK 57 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand

Mimi Haleyi says she turned down Harvey Weinstein's advances back in 2006, telling him she'd heard he had a "terrible reputation with women," but he then allegedly forced himself on her. CBS2's Chris..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial [Video]Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.