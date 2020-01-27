Melissa RT @CBSNewYork: 'I Think That It's A Miracle': Woman Speaks Out After Good Samaritans Lift SUV Off Her https://t.co/13snPYcVAe 48 minutes ago

CBS New York 'I Think That It's A Miracle': Woman Speaks Out After Good Samaritans Lift SUV Off Her https://t.co/13snPYcVAe 2 hours ago

Melissa Pedersen #Woman Speaks Out After Good Samaritans Lift SUV Off Her https://t.co/JwLQhj63il https://t.co/QCuSBe64XO 3 hours ago

Michele J Martin RT @CBSNewYork: WATCH: Good Samaritans lift SUV off woman following accident on Lower East Side. Victim calls her rescue a miracle. @ScottR… 4 hours ago

CBS New York WATCH: Good Samaritans lift SUV off woman following accident on Lower East Side. Victim calls her rescue a miracle.… https://t.co/sIoFD35nM0 10 hours ago

Ro “Bajoran Scum” Laren 2020 Good lord. How dare they do this to a sweet white cat mom? ⁦@Delta⁩ needs to revoke her Elite Medallion status imm… https://t.co/t3pee2rBCf 2 days ago