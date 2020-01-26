Global  

Growing Memorial For Kobe Bryant At Lower Merion High School

Growing Memorial For Kobe Bryant At Lower Merion High SchoolJoe Holden reports.
Lower Merion High School community mourns the death of Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday. Lower Merion High School,...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •azcentral.com


Kobe Bryant got his start at Pennsylvania high school

Kobe Bryant's basketball career spanned two decades. But he first made his name outside Philadelphia...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline



JaneOdom19

Janie Odom RT @NBCNews: The growing makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. https://t.co/kyhtRc9m38 (Photo… 3 hours ago

JoeHoldenCBS3

Joe Holden RT @CBSPhilly: Growing Memorial Outside Bryant Gym At Lower Merion High School Reflects Impact Kobe Bryant's Death Has On Community @JoeHol… 4 hours ago

abc4utah

ABC4 News Utah Jazz fans created a growing memorial outside of Vivint Smart Home Arena in in Downtown Salt Lake.… https://t.co/UbISUr5g9k 5 hours ago

shannonaddario

Shannon Addario RT @sjuhawknews: Kobe Bryant, a Philadelphia native, and his daughter Gianna died earlier today in a tragic helicopter crash. Tonight, crow… 5 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Growing Memorial Outside Bryant Gym At Lower Merion High School Reflects Impact Kobe Bryant's Death Has On Communit… https://t.co/fIGoWgRyKt 5 hours ago

kevintresolini

kevintresolini RT @Jeff_Neiburg: A memorial that kept growing. A school day that started with silence. Current and former Lower Merion basketball players,… 6 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Growing Memorial for Kobe Bryant in Newport Beach https://t.co/ITV4WEu92j https://t.co/60BSGd5ELC 6 hours ago

jaeffumanah

Sika™ RT @urbantrendgh: Kobe Bryant fans Aldo Luna and his son, Ethan, 7, put on their Kobe Bryant shirts and hats and drove to L.A. Live from Po… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant [Video]Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant is even being felt right here in South Florida. Jenny Becker, a Philadelphia native went to Lower Marion high school just outside of Philadelphia with Bryant. He was a grade..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

Moment of silence held for Kobe Bryant, daughter at Coppin State game [Video]Moment of silence held for Kobe Bryant, daughter at Coppin State game

Just one day after a helicopter crash in California, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, tributes took place across the country.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:31Published

