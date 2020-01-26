NTSB Begins Investigation, Recovery Process After Helicopter Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Kobe Bryant
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
NTSB Begins Investigation, Recovery Process After Helicopter Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Kobe Bryant
The National Transportation Safety Board Monday began its investigation into the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed nine people, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.