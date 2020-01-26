Global  

NTSB Begins Investigation, Recovery Process After Helicopter Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Kobe Bryant

NTSB Begins Investigation, Recovery Process After Helicopter Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Kobe Bryant

NTSB Begins Investigation, Recovery Process After Helicopter Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Kobe Bryant

The National Transportation Safety Board Monday began its investigation into the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed nine people, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
