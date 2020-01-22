Global  

United Way offering free tax services

Today marks the first day of Tax Season!
United Way offering free tax services

It's the first day of tax season!

Millions across the country are planning to file taxes in hopes of getting a good return.

41nbc's rashaad vann has more on the common mistakes people make, and how you can file your taxes for free this year.

Rashaad... united way of central georgia has announced the return of two locations providing free tax filing services to those with low incomes.

United way partnered with the volunteer income tax assistance group, to provide the free services.

You will be able to file your taxes for free at the elaine lucas senior center on mondays from noon until 3, and on wednesdays and fridays, from 10 a-m to 3 p-m.

The goal is to help people file an accurate tax return as possible and so especially with lower-income filers.

There is no age requirement for the free service, or no income requirement for those over 65.

