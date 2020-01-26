Global  

Coast teams remember NBA star Kobe Bryant

Coast teams remember NBA star Kobe Bryant

Coast teams remember NBA star Kobe Bryant

Regarded as one of the best to step on a court, Kobe Bryant’s legacy knows no bounds.
Coast teams remember NBA star Kobe Bryant

Regarded as one of the best to- step on a court, bryant's legac- knows no bounds.- the loss, being felt across the- coast today...- during his 20-years in the n-b-- a, bryant was known for his - incredible work ethic.- an ethic that biloxi high schoo- basketball- coach seber - c-ber - windham tries to instill in all- of his players... - - seber windham, biloxi:"kobe - wanted to - the best player ever, and he wa- in that discussion.

You want to- tell your kids to be- like kobe, to play as hard as - kobe, he executes everything.

H- spent countless - - - - hours in the weight room, and h- was always working on his game,- so, whenever- coaches speak of kobe bryant, - you're speaking of one of the - highest-level athletes- that's ever played the game."

- - - - the nba has postponed the laker- next game scheduled for - tuesday night against the - clippers.



