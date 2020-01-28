Global  

Kobe Bryant Advocated For Mental Health And Sports Participation

Kobe Bryant’s legacy not only includes five NBA championship wins, but also one of advocacy and mentorship.

According to Business Insider, Bryant did video campaigns, articles and podcasts to help others.

He launched the “Don’t Retire, Kid” campaign to fight against anxiety and physical inactivity.

Through the podcast, “The Punies,” he shared advice on how to manage anger and fear of not fitting in.
