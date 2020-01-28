Fort Wayne to allocate $500k towards reducing drug impact

Mayor henry announcing today the city will be allocating 500- thousand dollars to decreasing the impact of drugs in fort wayne.fox 55's jeremy masukevich has more on the newest step in the city's quality of life initiative.

132...that's how many people died in fort wayne from opioid overdoses in 2019.

Last year was the highest number of overdose deaths that we have had so far.

The opioid crisis is an issue that cannot be ignored.

The city is making a push to reducing the drug's impact.

Being in a position to implement innovative solutions i think speaks volumes for the city of fort wayne and our collective effort and commitment towards doing what is right today the city gave the lutheran foundation 200,000 dollars towards allen county's sober living pilot program.someone is always in recovery and we are going to have setbacks.

But we are seeing success in these programs.launched in july 2019, the program's goal is to reduce repeat drug offenses and promote long-term sobriety.

We've learned how you have to work together as a community.

And we are doing that really well.

Sometimes we forget about that, but we have really good partners here.

Additionally fwpd received 300,000 dollars from the city toward new drug testing equipment.before we got these devices we would send a sample to a lab and it might take a month or more to get test results.the new devices will speed up the testing process and provide more comprehensive results.our goal is to make a meaningful difference as i mentioned and to help make fort wayne safer.

And to be better in assisting individuals and families that need our help.

In fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news while 20-19 was a record setting year for fatal overdoses, fort wayne police say non-fatal overdoses are