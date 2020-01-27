Global  

China Extends Lunar New Year In Effort To Contain Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
China Extends Lunar New Year In Effort To Contain Coronavirus

China Extends Lunar New Year In Effort To Contain Coronavirus

The Lunar New Year was supposed to end Jan.

30, but amid the growing outbreak, China has pushed back the end date to Feb.

2.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises

China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by postponing the end of this...
Japan Today - Published

China extends Lunar New Year holiday in effort to contain coronavirus

A lockdown in China has expanded to a total of 17 cities with more than 50 million people in the most...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

VERNIVERN

VERNON BALMER JR. China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises https://t.co/wbuysT6wN1 21 minutes ago

juliewa43117224

julie watson -Lover of mil/pol thrillers! RT @WSJ: As the virus spreads in China, Beijing extends the Lunar New Year holiday to delay the infection risk posed by tens of millions of… 38 minutes ago

KDKARadio

Newsradio 1020 KDKA China expanded its sweeping efforts on Monday to contain a dangerous new virus, extending the Lunar New Year holida… https://t.co/OGaGQH08oM 48 minutes ago

ATOMICTUCSON

Michelle Hotchkiss China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises https://t.co/Azqb7MsNdo 2 hours ago

Prabhat04308744

Prabhat Kumar RT @globaltimesnews: Shanghai, Shenzhen bourses said the market will reopen on Feb 3 as China extends the Lunar New Year holidays amid #nCo… 2 hours ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @EdVanDerWalt: Lunar New Year holidays exteneded to contain #Corona https://t.co/sOoLcCNyju 3 hours ago

EdVanDerWalt

Ed van der Walt Lunar New Year holidays exteneded to contain #Corona https://t.co/sOoLcCNyju 3 hours ago

CARGOSIND

Cargo Services, Inc. Our contacts in China say the government is extending Chinese New Year due to the “Wuhan Coronavirus.” The holiday… https://t.co/gixBG5E1gQ 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street slides on China virus fears [Video]Wall Street slides on China virus fears

U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published

China's President says country faces 'grave situation' [Video]China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

