Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bridal Showcase

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Bridal Showcase

Bridal Showcase

Our annual WCBI bridal showcase was today it is a one stop shopping for wedding planning experience, with more than 30 vendors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bridal Showcase

Starkville area our annual wcbi bridal showcase was today it is a one stop shopping for wedding planning experience, with more than 30 vendors.

Our deandria turner was there today and is in the studio to tell us more from photo booth venues to cake specialities this bridal show had it all.

The brides i talked to say they are now set to plan their big day.

The latest wedding fashion trends hit the runway, while love was in the air for brides to plan their wedding mother and daughter, gay and meg mcbrayer, spent saturday morning walking the aisles to see the new wedding trends.

"we've laughed and met a lot of nice people.

Everybody is so helpful and giving us ideas."

The showcase is a single day designed to have all your wedding needs in one place.

Meg mcbrayer says although her wedding is almost a year away, coming to the bridal showcase gave her more ideas than she thought possible.

"i was kind of skeptical about coming you know because my wedding is about 10 months away so i was like we don't need any of that and my mom was like no let's get up and go and i'm really glad we came it's been fun."

She's seen wedding cakes, sampled foods, looked at wedding gowns, and learned some valuable planning tips.

"start planning book anything you can.

Book ahead so you don't get close to the wedding and you're scrambling."

Mcbrayer says this showcase helps brides to be prepared for every aspect of their dream wedding.

If you don't have any idea of what you want to do or what route you want to take cakes, catering florists, anything like that you get cards and all the people talk to you and they are so nice.

I think it's been very helpful helpful to make the day she says "i do" a little easier




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABCItsanEvent

ABC Communications Purchase your tickets today to win a chance for a 5 night stay at the new Courtyard by Marriott Aruba Resort.… https://t.co/8JWnJdTXuS 55 minutes ago

LCBulletin

Las Cruces Bulletin https://t.co/NGZEQz8HZ2 In case you missed out on the 2020 Bridal Showcase, check out this year's edition of 'Perfe… https://t.co/M8I5UlkTqV 5 hours ago

ShowReno

Reno Bridal Show Get their early to get your FREE Bridal Veil at the show. The Areas Largest Bridal Show, the Reno Grand Bridal Show… https://t.co/0XjPlYypfH 7 hours ago

ABCItsanEvent

ABC Communications The 19th Chicago Bridal Showcase is going to be held on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 11am to 2pm at the… https://t.co/K8lLGmMnTi 7 hours ago

Journaltimes

The Journal Times The seventh annual Southeastern Wisconsin Bridal Showcase was held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 85… https://t.co/oQuLAFC2ES 10 hours ago

KasiasBridal

Kasia's Bridal Follow our Instagram & Facebook stories to win a FREE pair of tickets to The Chicago Bridal Showcase, which include… https://t.co/kzPokOW8xV 11 hours ago

lincsblogger

Lincolnshire Blogger RT @lincsblogger: Did you get engaged at Christmas or New Year? Are you planning a wedding? Visit the Lincolnshire Bridal Showcase on… 16 hours ago

Wedding_Agent

Wedding Agent Johnstown Bridal Showcase 'inspires' wedding planns | News - https://t.co/McSIUEr9Ua https://t.co/0AWYD2A3Hk https://t.co/jWiQfweo7l 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kay's Bridal [Video]Kay's Bridal

Aundrea's co-host tomorrow is WCBI's Allie Martin. We always look forward to seeing what Allie wears for the bridal showcase. Here he is with more from a longtime participant in the big event.

Credit: WCBIPublished

WCBI's Bridal Showcase - Preview (6PM) [Video]WCBI's Bridal Showcase - Preview (6PM)

Final preparations are underway for the Annual WCBI Bridal Showcase.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.