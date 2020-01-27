Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Auschwitz 75 years later

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Auschwitz 75 years laterRemembering history and tragedy
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Auschwitz 75 years later

75 years after the liberation of the largest nazi death camp..

Surviors are urging the world to remember the atrocities that happened there.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from a jewish cultural center in rochester with more.

Jessica.xx live george á the soviet army liberated auschwitz 75 years ago, on jan.

27, 1945.

"baháneigh" israel synagogue says as the number of surviors are dwindiling it's particulary important to remember what took place inside the camps.

It now marks 75 years since soviet troops liberated auschwitz áá today survivors laid a wreath at the 'wall of death' where nazis executed thousands of prisoners.

The weight of a date like this should wake us all up.

B'nai (baháneigh) israel synagogue in rochester says lessons from the holocaust are still relevant... and now is the time in history to make sure they're not forgotten.

Anyone who was 20 at that time is either at the end of their life or already gone this is exactly the time in history when these memories are actually on the brink of slipping out of our hands.

With a recent surge of antiá semitism in the uás and around the world ááá from the pittsurgh synagogue shootings in 2018 to the slayings at a jewish market in new jersey last month rabbi michelle werner says it's important to remember our past to create a better future.

Every event that's happened in history, every day that's shocked humanity becomes etched into according to the us holocaust memorial museum á 17 million people, including 6 million jews, died in the holocaust... many at camps like auschwitz.

Live in rochester, jessica bringe kimt news 3.

Thank you jessica.

Today more than a dozen heads of state including germany's president took part in the ceremonies at the "gate of death" where railroad cars carrying victims into the camp.



Recent related news from verified sources

Auschwitz, 75 years later: A race against time

A visit to Auschwitz is a visit to the cusp of comprehension. That is the death camp's enduring power...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraExpress and Star


Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years on

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered Monday for...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •SBSCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JRDengo

Jose Dengo RT @WestWingReport: It is International Holocaust Day. Remember: The Holocaust began not with mass murder in the Soviet Union, or, later, g… 57 seconds ago

khojastehbahar1

khojastehbahar89 RT @TrevDon: Holocaust survivors in the same line at Auschwitz meet 72 years later. History should be a lesson, warning and incentive all a… 2 minutes ago

AnastasiaFennec

Anastasia Fennec RT @AnastasiaFennec: Jona Laks, 90, could smell the burning flesh as she walked towards death at the Auschwitz crematorium. More than 75 ye… 2 minutes ago

Jodi04527454

Jodi West I Found This Educational For Me Holocaust Survivors in Same Line at Auschwitz Meet 72 Years Later… https://t.co/zybvbcO2D0 4 minutes ago

sed6241

Stanley Dunn RT @DrLizaMD: I went to Auschwitz after the Wall came down. It is seared in my imagination. 75 years later - Never again. Survivors ret… 4 minutes ago

StDruther

NoName RT @IntegrityforUSA: Today marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. 75 years later, right here in the U.S., we’re fighting risin… 4 minutes ago

jao860

JAO860CT RT @nytimes: They met in 1943 as Jewish inmates at Auschwitz. They knew they would be separated but they planned a life together, a future… 4 minutes ago

ythea_t

Thea Young RT @roblee4: We all sat paused at the tv just now while @ABCWorldNews aired the survivors of Auschwitz visiting the site of the concentrati… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death Camp [Video]Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death Camp

CBS4's Ian Lee has the journey of one survivor.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published

Former Auschwitz prisoners gathered to commemorate the Holocaust, 75 years after liberation [Video]Former Auschwitz prisoners gathered to commemorate the Holocaust, 75 years after liberation

The wreath-laying ceremony with the participation of former prisoners and Polish president Andrzej Duda inaugurated the commemoration of the Auschwitz Nazi Death camp's liberation by the Red Army on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.