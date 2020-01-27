75 years after the liberation of the largest nazi death camp..

Surviors are urging the world to remember the atrocities that happened there.

Jessica.xx live george á the soviet army liberated auschwitz 75 years ago, on jan.

27, 1945.

"baháneigh" israel synagogue says as the number of surviors are dwindiling it's particulary important to remember what took place inside the camps.

It now marks 75 years since soviet troops liberated auschwitz áá today survivors laid a wreath at the 'wall of death' where nazis executed thousands of prisoners.

The weight of a date like this should wake us all up.

B'nai (baháneigh) israel synagogue in rochester says lessons from the holocaust are still relevant... and now is the time in history to make sure they're not forgotten.

Anyone who was 20 at that time is either at the end of their life or already gone this is exactly the time in history when these memories are actually on the brink of slipping out of our hands.

With a recent surge of antiá semitism in the uás and around the world ááá from the pittsurgh synagogue shootings in 2018 to the slayings at a jewish market in new jersey last month rabbi michelle werner says it's important to remember our past to create a better future.

Every event that's happened in history, every day that's shocked humanity becomes etched into according to the us holocaust memorial museum á 17 million people, including 6 million jews, died in the holocaust... many at camps like auschwitz.

Today more than a dozen heads of state including germany's president took part in the ceremonies at the "gate of death" where railroad cars carrying victims into the camp.