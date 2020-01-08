COMMUNITY REACTS TO KOBE

From los angeles..

But the heartbreaking news is being felt right here in the tr?state..

As well as arounddddd the world.

Tributes are pouring in from a multitude of fellow athletes..

Who all respected and admired the future hall of famer.

The news of bryant's death caused the world to stop spinning sunday night..

Just hours before the grammy's..

That event..

Being held at the staples center..

A house that kobe helped build.

Celebrities shared their thoughts and prayers for the bryant family throughout the night..

And the biggest thing is..

Kobe was so much more than basketball..

He was a mindset for many.

As the magnitude of his death has even affected people across the tr?state.

He wasn't afraid to work hard, anytime he was on the floor and just anytime he had a basketball in his hand and his shoes were laced up, he went out there and gave it his all and i vowed to do that everyday just for a man like him.

I was at work at the moment when i heard the news, it seemed unreal, it was tragic, i felt like i almost knew kobe bryant.

It's just sad, losing one of the greats like that, especially in that type of way with his daughter yeah it was just real sad.

The thing that is more devastating to me than anything is, the fact that we lost somebody that was being a great father and he was being a great father in the public eye.

Former president barack obama also tweeting his love and prayers to the entire bryant family on what he called "an unthinkable day."

Bryant was only 17 when he was chosen in the first round of the nba draft, launching his 2?

Year career with the la lakers.

He was also a fiv?time nba champion..

Tw?time league mvp.

Off the court..

A worldwide icon that won an oscar..

And most importantly..

A great father.

There was nothing kobe and his mentality could not do.

Here in tr?

State?

In ?a and around the world... kobe bryant is sorely missed already.

John rawlings.

44sports