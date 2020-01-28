Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fourth Annual CNY Wing Wars held in Whitesboro

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Fourth Annual CNY Wing Wars held in Whitesboro

Fourth Annual CNY Wing Wars held in Whitesboro

The event was held at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro, and NEWSChannel 2's Spencer Davidson was a celebrity judge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fourth Annual CNY Wing Wars held in Whitesboro

Will affect immigration and travel into the region.

The fourth annual c-n-y wing wars was held today at harts hill inn...in whitesboro.

The event sold out....selling265 tickets.

Twelve local restaurants agreed to donate one wing per ticket sold, the celebrity judges were senator joe griffo, oneida county sheriff robert maciol, bill vinci from the empire plate, cindy mcmullen from 96.1 the eagle...and our very own wktv sports director spencer davidson.

"actually all the money goes to many facilities scattered throughout oneida,herkimer, madison, and onondaga county.

Including upstate golisano children's hospital, upstate cancer center, bassett camcer center down in herkimer, all the various small doctor's offices throughout the area like slocum dickson medical group, mohawk valley health systems here in utica, to assist the cancer patients in need."

And this year's winners in the four categories...were pizza boys...twice.....boneyard barbeque and tony's of westmoreland.

Proceeds




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SheriffRob

Rob Maciol RT @NYSheriffs: ONEIDA: Fourth Annual CNY Wing Wars held in Whitesboro https://t.co/Ddf3xhE9uz 2 days ago

NYSheriffs

NYSSA ONEIDA: Fourth Annual CNY Wing Wars held in Whitesboro https://t.co/Ddf3xhE9uz 2 days ago

WKTV

WKTV The fourth annual CNY Wing Wars was held at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro Saturday. https://t.co/cCsXrOb6zJ 2 days ago

DVDtodayVideo

DVDtodayVideo Video: Fourth Annual CNY Wing Wars held in Whitesboro https://t.co/Vc0J4YlsKe https://t.co/STbslUmxdY 2 days ago

MadeInUtica

Made In Utica RT @OD_ACooper: Photos from the fourth annual CNY Wing Wars event at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. 🍗🐔 https://t.co/KaBhaVGI85 https://t.co… 2 days ago

OD_ACooper

Alex Cooper Photos from the fourth annual CNY Wing Wars event at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. 🍗🐔 https://t.co/KaBhaVGI85 https://t.co/NGhSUzHUtz 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.