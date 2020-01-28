Jim Carrey would consider making a sequel to The Mask 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published Jim Carrey would consider making a sequel to The Mask Jim Carrey admits that he would be tempted to make a sequel to 'The Mask', but it would have made by a "visionary" director.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Jim Carrey would consider making a sequel to The Mask #JimCarey #TheMask https://t.co/pxapvLLUIz 5 days ago MSN South Africa Jim Carrey would consider making a sequel to The Mask https://t.co/7KDhMJSjm1 5 days ago Daily Entertainment News Jim Carrey would consider making a sequel to The Mask - Jim Carrey would be tempted to make a sequel to 'The Mask'… https://t.co/Yul8CWAi60 5 days ago 247News.Africa Jim Carrey would consider making a sequel to ‘The Mask’ https://t.co/AqLaqpeZTv https://t.co/3e5FBjs1QH 6 days ago