Canadian Canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe Cleared Of Doping Charges

Laurence Vincent Lapointe is a world-champion canoeist from Trois-Rivieres, Que.

In 2019, she tested positive for Ligandrol, a drug forbidden by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

But now, she’s back on track to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics.
