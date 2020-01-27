Global  

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.
FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

Federal prosecutors and the FBI on Monday said they have sought to interview Britain's Prince Andrew in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case - but that Andrew has not responded.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, at a meeting of a group that supports battered women, publicly confirmed that federal officials have reached out to Andrew, according to a law enforcement source.

But the source said that to date prosecutors had received "zero cooperation" from the prince.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender and hedge fund manager who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and world leaders, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

Authorities are investigating whether he had co-conspirators.

Prince Andrew has been embroiled in the alleged scheme, accused by American Virginia Guiffre of having been introduced to Andrew by Epstein's associates and forced to have sex with Andrew when she was just 17.

Andrew has denied the charge - but didn't help his defense when he fumbled through a BBC interview that was a public relations disaster.

Organizations then cut ties with the Prince, who in November was forced to step back from all public duties.

In his statement at the time, Andrew said that, "Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation, if required."



