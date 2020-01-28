Global  

Iowa State girl's wrestling tournament results

Iowa State girl's wrestling tournament resultsCrestwood's Lakin Lienhard highlights our area wrestlers.
10 to 4.// waverly was the site of the 2020 iowa state girls wrestling tournament.

Our area had some standout wrestlers including lakin lienhard of crestwood, she is a state champion at 145 pounds.

Wrestlers from osage and charles city placed in the top eight as well.

At 126 pounds, the green devils emma grimm is second.

Charles city lily luft, of course the sister to logan luft finishes 4th in 132 pounds.

And clear lakes kennadi colbert is fourth in 138.

Osage also nets a pair of placers, leah grimm is fourth in 170 and abigail cockrum is 6th in 285.

