Century boy's hockey falls at home to Hastings

Wins it 56 to 21.// to hockey century boys hosting 12á4á1 hastings.

First period, lincoln belienberg howarths shot is off the cross bar..

Raiders jonathon peine will pick it up and watch this... goes the full length of the ice and snipes it past tim pundt as hastings takes the early lead.

The bad bounces would continue for century... raiders just looking to flip the zone... dumps the puck up and jager kendall is gonna win the foot race for it, spits the defense with the nice move and beat the goalie as hastings extends their lead in the first.

More trouble for the panthers..

Jack schauer is tripped up forcing a penalty shot.

Schauer is going to do his best here but pundt makes a great glove save.

Century would fall