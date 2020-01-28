Cougars Cruise Past Foresters in Hoops Doubleheader

To go along with 11 boards..

???purdue fort wayne falls again, 75-71..

???more college hoops... we head to huntington... crossroads league rivals colide as #21 saint francis paying the foresters a visit..

???u-s-f nearly put up 100 when these two teams played three weeks ago, and the cougs picking up right where they left off..

You saw blackhawk christian grad jalan mull with three of his 20 on the day... ???then it's mull with the look-ahead pass to antwan cushingberry... the pride of warren central high school had a team-high 22... that bucket gives the cougars an early 11-2 lead...???but the foresters answer with a 5-0 run of their own... caleb middlesworth had himself a day... the marion native goes for a game-high 30, including six made three's..

???huntington didn't have any problem scoring in this game, but they couldn't get enough stops... connor lautzenheiser pitches in with a dozen points..???as the cougs win a shootout, 99-86..

???this game was pretty much the complete oppositie... top 25 showdown on the women's side... and points were at premium..???pick this one up late fourth quarter, huntington down nine, trying to make a late push... sam hammel hits the pull-up jumper..

It's a seven point game..???moments later, hammel on the attack again... this time gets all the way to the bucket... deficit down to five...???but u-s-f able to make some free-throws late... hammel trying to make another play, but savannah buck picks her pocket..

The homestead grad feeds cassidy crawford for duece..???and that'll do it... cougars hold