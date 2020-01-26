Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive

The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it.

An Ontario laboratory is currently investigating hers and 19 other suspected cases in Canada.

According to health officials, she is in her 50s and currently showing no symptoms of the virus.

Her husband had been confirmed to have the virus by a national laboratory in Winnipeg.

He had mild symptoms while on a flight to Toronto from Guangzhou, China.