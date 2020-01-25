|
With 1 Week Til Iowa Caucus, Democratic Race Uncertain
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
With 1 Week Til Iowa Caucus, Democratic Race Uncertain
Polls show a Democratic race in Iowa, and across the country, that's very much undecided, reports Esme Murphy (2:06).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus
Bernie Sanders Holds Lead
Over Joe Biden Heading Into
Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19Published
Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa
Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
|