With 1 Week Til Iowa Caucus, Democratic Race Uncertain

With 1 Week Til Iowa Caucus, Democratic Race Uncertain

Polls show a Democratic race in Iowa, and across the country, that's very much undecided, reports Esme Murphy (2:06).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019
