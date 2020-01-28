Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > News Literacy Week behind the scenes

News Literacy Week behind the scenes

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
News Literacy Week behind the scenesMany students say they are willing to check multiple sources to fact check news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SDPBCChoiceCTE

SDPBC Choice/Career RT @SeminoleRidgeTV: Tonight @WPTV ran a Behind the Scenes at Seminole Ridge TV story as part of their National News Literacy Week project.… 1 hour ago

ipromiseMHS

The McClintock Charger Promise RT @McClintockTUHSD: Way to Chargers! What a great look at how our students worked with ABC15 for National News Literacy Week. Catch the se… 16 hours ago

PrincipalPelham

Shuler Pelham, Ed.D. RT @mbonnett5: A behind-the-scenes look at our collaboration with 2 ⁦@HillsboroGlobe⁩ students to produce a story on sports equity. Thanks… 1 day ago

3rdCoastThought

Great Lakes Innovators RT @FOX17: Students from Innovation Central High School in Grand Rapids came to FOX 17 for a tour while they added the finishing touches to… 1 day ago

thegayzebragirl

Journey Sunflower♿🌈🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇵 RT @TVnewsSyKnese: Take a peek behind the scenes to find out why the students chose the topic of gentrification and what they learned along… 1 day ago

McClintockTUHSD

McClintockHighSchool Way to Chargers! What a great look at how our students worked with ABC15 for National News Literacy Week. Catch the… https://t.co/xDRcOSpFQe 1 day ago

TVnewsSyKnese

SyKnese F. Take a peek behind the scenes to find out why the students chose the topic of gentrification and what they learned… https://t.co/21DVONXo1V 1 day ago

taylorhemness

Taylor Hemness And here’s the behind-the-scenes story of some of the work we did with the students. https://t.co/16qXiOFfVN… https://t.co/99QP5ZRgts 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baltimore County Schools implement A.L.I.C.E [Video]Baltimore County Schools implement A.L.I.C.E

Kenwood High students on the County's A.L.I.C.E protocol and how school shootings impact a generation

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:45Published

Social media, friends, and memes: How Valley teens get the news and how they check their facts [Video]Social media, friends, and memes: How Valley teens get the news and how they check their facts

For National News Literacy Week, ABC15 teamed up with multimedia students at McClintock High School to create a project that highlights how younger generations find, interpret, and verify the news.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.