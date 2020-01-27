Global  

Locals react to Kobe Bryant's death

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
0
Lakers match called off after Bryant's death

Basketball chiefs call off the Los Angeles Lakers' game against local rivals the LA Clippers on...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Kobe Bryant death: Helicopter crashed while flying in fog so thick it grounded other flights

Local police forces refused to launch own helicopters at time because of poor visibility
Independent - Published


LeslieKCTV5

Leslie Aguilar KCK native and former NBA player reacts to tragic news of Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/mcj2aqmIyA 29 minutes ago

KarenEdwardsTV

Karen Edwards TV RT @PBoudreauxNews: The sudden death of Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves throughout the world. Tonight on @SPECNewsROC, locals playing basketbal… 5 hours ago

iveyjanette_207

Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @ryanmlowery: @iveyjanette_207 And @koat7news ran this story https://t.co/oTua1T8N3l 5 hours ago

ryanmlowery

Ryan Lowery @iveyjanette_207 And @koat7news ran this story https://t.co/oTua1T8N3l 5 hours ago

JET24FOX66

JET/FOX/YourErie.com Kobe Bryant’s death is being felt across the basketball world, including right here in Erie. https://t.co/FBMHHdtD0s 6 hours ago

AmyLicerioTV

Amy Licerio So many are mourning the loss of a basketball legend. Here's a look at how locals are reacting to the death of Kobe… https://t.co/G3B3WbSUP5 6 hours ago

cwright1500

cindy wright RT @WDRBNews: REMEMBERING KOBE: Fans in Louisville react to death of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant https://t.co/buqMEhvPCe 7 hours ago

WDRBNews

WDRB News REMEMBERING KOBE: Fans in Louisville react to death of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant https://t.co/buqMEhvPCe 13 hours ago


'Sorely missed': Kansas Citians reflect on Kobe Bryant's passing [Video]'Sorely missed': Kansas Citians reflect on Kobe Bryant's passing

The sudden passing of Kobe Bryant is hitting a lot of folks hard. Kansas Citians reflected on the basketball community's loss Monday.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:08Published

Kobe Bryant's death impacting local student athletes [Video]Kobe Bryant's death impacting local student athletes

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:03Published

