Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
International Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today marks the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Study finds 16% of Holocaust survivors in Israel are over 90 years old

Study finds 16% of Holocaust survivors in Israel are over 90 years oldAhead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israel’s Holocaust Survivors’ Rights...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Holocaust survivors won't be around to speak soon, now it's our turn

Holocaust survivors won't be around to speak soon, now it's our turnAs International Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches, together we must remind ourselves and others...
Jerusalem Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz [Video]‘Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz

The presidents of Israel and Poland call for the end of historical revisionism on Holocasut memorial day, after Vladimir Putin's latest comments regarding World War II. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Uplifting stories of coming together [Video]Holocaust Remembrance Day: Uplifting stories of coming together

While the world remembers the darkness of the Holocaust, light was found in the many ways human beings came together.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.